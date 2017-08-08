Americans don't trust Donald Trump. They never really have.

Washington (CNN) The numbers in the new CNN poll are striking: six in 10 people don't believe President Trump is "honest and trustworthy."

For any normal president, those numbers -- especially this early in his time in office -- would be cause for total and complete panic.

For Trump, they're just more of the same.

Go back to the 2016 exit polls . Just 33% of voters said Trump was honest and trustworthy while 64% said he was not. And he won!

How? Because Hillary Clinton's numbers on the "honest and trustworthy" question -- 36% said she was/61% said she was not -- weren't much better. In fact, one in five voters who said that Trump was neither honest nor trustworthy voted for him! Of the three in 10 voters who said neither candidate was honest, Trump beat Clinton 43% to 40%.