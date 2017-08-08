Story highlights Trump pledged to make fighting the opioid crisis a top priority during the 2016 campaign

He created a White House panel to scrutinize the issue

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday a stronger law enforcement response is needed to combat the opioid crisis, speaking at his New Jersey golf club and flanked by Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Richard Baum.

"It's a problem the likes of which we have never seen. Meanwhile, the overall drug prosecutions have gone down in recent years," Trump said of opioid abuse during a briefing on the topic.

He heralded Price as the person to lead his effort to tackle the issue, and said that no one is safe from opioid addiction.

"At the end of 2016, there were 23% fewer federal prosecutions than in 2011. So they looked at this surge and they let it go by," Trump said, referring to enforcement under former President Barack Obama. "We're not letting it go by. The average sentence for a drug offender decreased 20% from 2009 to 2016."

Trump also advocated for more abstinence-based treatment to combat the opioid crisis.

Read More