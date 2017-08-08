Trump to be briefed on opioid abuse

Story highlights Trump pledged to make fighting the opioid crisis a top priority during the 2016 campaign

Trump created a White House panel

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN) President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive a briefing on the ongoing opioid crisis on Tuesday, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Richard Baum while spending time at his home Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump pledged to make fighting the opioid crisis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deemed an epidemic, a top priority during the 2016 campaign, but some opioid treatment advocates have been disappointed by the Trump administration's steps to combat the problem.

A White House official said Tuesday that the briefing with Price and Baum will provide the President with "an update on the opioid crisis" as the White House works to complete its review of an interim report his Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. The official also labeled the opioid crisis "an issue that he brought to the forefront of the campaign."

Trump, however, has been criticized in recent weeks for saying he won New Hampshire, a state ravaged by the opioid crisis, because the state is a "a drug-infested den," according to a leaked transcript of a January conversation with the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto The Washington Post reported

During the call, according to the Post, Trump lashed out at Peña Nieto for the quantity of illegal drugs that come into the United States from Mexico.

Read More