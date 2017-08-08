This Trump supporter drives New Yorkers nuts

New York (CNN) It usually takes a lot to get a rise out of New Yorkers.

But for Dion Cini, a middle-aged former Marine from the Upper West Side, it actually requires very little.

Nearly every day, Cini climbs into an 18-foot scull rowing boat and paddles the Hudson River along the Manhattan shoreline. Before shoving off, Cini hoists a prominent flag that reads "Trump 2020."

And then he waits for the reactions to pour in.

"Sometimes you hear 'I hope you get hit by a boat! I hope you drown!" he said. "From the top of their lungs as loud as they can. I get it all the time."

