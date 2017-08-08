Story highlights President Donald Trump has had a fraught relationship with Congress

The President has an ambitious agenda related to tax reform this fall

Trump spoke with House Speaker Paul Ryan and two senators

(CNN) President Donald Trump worked the phones Monday with congressional leaders during his stay at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, talking about health care and tax reform.

He also spoke to one of the senators, Republican Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who introduced a bill that could potentially protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by the President, though it was not known whether the bill was addressed during the conversation.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that the President spoke the previous day with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, in addition to Tillis.

".@POTUS had productive conversations with @SpeakerRyan and other members yesterday on tax reform and healthcare for hard-working Americans," she also tweeted

.@POTUS had productive conversations with @SpeakerRyan and other members yesterday on tax reform and healthcare for hard-working Americans — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 8, 2017

Representatives for Ryan and the two senators declined to share any details about the conversations.

Read More