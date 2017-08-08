Story highlights Sen. Dean Heller has recently drawn the ire of conservatives over health care

Heller is the only Republican senator facing re-election in a state that Hillary Clinton won

(CNN) One of the most vulnerable Republican senators seeking re-election in 2018 officially has a GOP primary opponent.

Danny Tarkanian, son of the legendary University of Nevada at Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, announced Tuesday that he's running against Sen. Dean Heller in the Republican primary.

Tarkanian has run for office unsuccessfully five times in recent years in Nevada. But he has won Republican primaries four of those five times and would enter the race as an already widely known figure.

He said Tuesday he chose to enter the race after multiple Nevadans encouraged him to do so.

"They understand as I do that we're never going to make America great again unless we have senators in office that support President Trump and his America first agenda," Tarkanian told "Fox and Friends." "Dean Heller wasn't just one of the first Never Trumpers in Nevada, he was one of the most influential."

