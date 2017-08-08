Story highlights Scientists that the White House will intervene before it's published

Washington (CNN) A not-yet-released federal report on climate change finds that humans are already witnessing the effects of a warming globe -- and the report's authors are fearing that the White House will intervene before it's published.

The average temperature in the United States has risen rapidly and drastically since 1980, with the most recent years being the warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a previous draft of the special science section of the National Climate Assessment published by The New York Times Monday.

The draft posted by the Times was previously posted for public review between December 2016 and February 2017. CNN is told the version of the draft that is awaiting Trump administration approval has since been revised, although the main findings of the report are still in line with the findings in this older version of the draft.

The draft report is authored by scientists from 13 federal agencies and concludes that Americans are already feeling the effects of climate change.

"Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans," that draft report reads.

