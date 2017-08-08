Obama shows Trump how to be presidential

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Kenya holding tense elections; Obama has weighed in to urge credible, peaceful polling. Trump has said nothing

She says this shows the difference between commanding, respected presidential authority, and the easily-dismissed petulance of the current leader

(CNN) A decade after vicious election-related violence in Kenya left more than 1,000 dead and the country in shock, Kenyans were voting Tuesday in a hotly contested presidential election. Trust -- in politicians, in the integrity of the political system -- remains low. Fear -- that the vote will be compromised, that unscrupulous leaders will inflame the public -- runs high.

Enter a true global leader: Barack Obama.

Obama, whose father was from Kenya and who remains a beloved adoptive native son, spoke out about the elections, imploring leaders and law enforcement to behave responsibly.

"I urge all Kenyans to work for an election -- and aftermath -- that is peaceful and credible, reinforcing confidence in your new Constitution and the future of your country," he said in a statement. "Any disputes around the election should be resolved peacefully, through Kenya's institutions and the rule of law."

President Donald Trump has had nothing to say about the election. He's spent this week on vacation, tweeting about a senator who criticized him and complaining, yet again, about the "fake news" of every reputable news source in the country.

