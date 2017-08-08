Dictatorship, 21st-century style

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Modern-day would-be dictators don't overthrow governments -- they manipulate democracies

Their stories offer cautionary tales with useful information for those looking to save their states from a similar fate, she writes

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) It wasn't very long ago that staging a coup d'état meant bringing out tanks into the streets or launching a massive popular revolt to topple one government and replace it with another.

But that is so 20th century.

What happens now is much more gradual, but no less effective. Complacency is costly. Early moves demand a firm response.

Modern-day would-be dictators don't overthrow another government. What they do is take over the system of government. As we have seen from autocrats -- from Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela to Vladimir Putin in Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, and others currently in different stages of this process -- the secret is manipulating the democratic norms, wearing them down to a thin shell, a cosmetic shield that contains only the wrecked remnants of democracy.

JUST WATCHED Erdogan threatens to behead 'traitors' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Erdogan threatens to behead 'traitors' 00:57

Their stories offer an anthology of cautionary tales filled with useful information for people who want to save their states from a similar fate.