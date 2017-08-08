Iran: No female ministers in Rouhani's proposed cabinet list

(CNN) Iran's newly re-elected President has not included any women in his proposed list of 17 ministers, according to Iranian state media, reneging on an election pledge to his largely reformist base.

Hassan Rouhani presented his list of Cabinet nominees for all but one of the 18 minister roles on Tuesday.

The exclusion of women from the proposed list was widely expected, though appointing a female minister was a central promise made by Rouhani during the election campaign.

During his first term, the moderate president appointed several female vice-presidents, which are lower ranking roles than ministers, but are still members of cabinet. Rouhani's predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad appointed the Islamic republic's only female minister, Marzieh Vahid-Dastjerdi, as health minister in 2009.

Al-Monitor's Iran Pulse Editor Mohammad Ali Shabani said there had been hope that "Rouhani would not reconstitute the taboo broken by Ahmadenijad."

