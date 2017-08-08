Professor's plan to let students grade themselves gets an F

(CNN) A proposal to allow University of Georgia students to choose their own grades has failed after the school axed the idea.

The plan, put forward by business school professor Richard Watson, has been removed from an online description of the fall semester syllabus for his data management class.

But an archived syllabus outlines a "stress reduction" policy that offers students the option to choose their own grades. "If you feel unduly stressed by a grade for any assessable material or the overall course, you can email the instructor indicating what grade you think is appropriate and it will be so changed," the policy reads.

"No explanation is required, but it is requested that you consider waiting 24 hours before emailing the instructor."

Watson also wrote that students should leave "immediately" if they are stressed out by group work. "If in a group meeting, you feel stressed by your group's dynamics, you should leave the meeting immediately and need offer no explanation to group members," Watson said.

