US drug overdose deaths reach new record high

(CNN) The latest government numbers reported find that drug overdose deaths in 2016 continued to climb despite ongoing efforts to stem the the overdose epidemic.

Epidemic's impact may be underestimated

All these numbers seem to indicate a worsening trend in the drug overdose epidemic, which public health experts have been concerned about. The introduction of illicit fentanyl and other designer opioids like U-4770, more commonly known as Pink, which have sometimes been found cut into heroin and other drugs have unknowingly exacerbated an already troubling epidemic.

Just last week , President Trump's commission on the opioid epidemic issued a report calling on the President to declare the drug overdose crisis a national emergency.

"Our citizens are dying. We must act boldly to stop it," the commission, headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, said in an interim report . "The first and most urgent recommendation of this Commission is direct and completely within your control. Declare a national emergency."

On Tuesday, President Trump is set to meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to discuss the opioid epidemic.