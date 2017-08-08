Turkey's Erdogan accuses Germany of 'abetting terrorists'

Story highlights Turkey has clamped down on civil society since a failed coup last year

Ties between Berlin and Ankara have deteriorated

(CNN) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Germany of "abetting terrorists" amid a widening spat between Ankara and Berlin.

Speaking at a conference in the Black Sea province of Rize, Erdogan said Turkey had given German Chancellor Angela Merkel "4,500 dossiers but have not received an answer on a single one of them."

"When there is a terrorist, they can tell us to give that person back. You won't send the ones you have to us, but can ask us for yours. So you have a judiciary, but we don't in Turkey?" he said, according to Reuters.

Berlin has also so far refused to extradite soldiers and civilians Ankara accuses of being among the higher level coordinators of last year's attempted coup.

