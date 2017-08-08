Turkey's Erdogan accuses Germany of 'abetting terrorists'

Story highlights Turkey has clamped down on civil society since a failed coup last year

Ties between Berlin and Ankara have deteriorated

(CNN) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Germany of "abetting terrorists" amid a widening spat between Ankara and Berlin.

Speaking at a conference in the Black Sea province of Rize, Erdogan said Turkey had given German Chancellor Angela Merkel "4,500 dossiers but have not received an answer on a single one of them."

"When there is a terrorist, they can tell us to give that person back. You won't send the ones you have to us, but can ask us for yours. So you have a judiciary, but we don't in Turkey?" he said, according to Reuters.

JUST WATCHED Wife of imprisoned German-Turkish journalist speaks out Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Wife of imprisoned German-Turkish journalist speaks out 03:04

Deteriorating ties

Read More