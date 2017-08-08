Libyan coast guard fires warning shots as rescue boat patrols off coast

(CNN) The Libyan navy fired two warning shots after a migrant rescue ship was seen patrolling near Libyan waters on Monday.

Open Arms, a humanitarian aid vessel belonging to the Spanish NGO ProActiva said it was chased away by Libyan coast guards although it was within its territorial bounds at around 1.5 miles from Libyan territorial waters.

In a statement, the Libyan navy said the Open Arms rescue boat was within the remit of the Libyan Coast Guard's search and rescue operation and asked the boat to leave. When it didn't, they opened fire into the air.

The Libyan Coast Guard said the Open Arms ship had been "wishing for a precious trophy" of illegal immigrants.

Speaking to CNN by phone on Tuesday, Libyan Brigadier Qassem said, "We are capable of conducting rescue work. Our presence cancels their presence."

