London (CNN) The lawyer of British model Chloe Ayling, who was allegedly kidnapped and detained for six days in Italy while her captors attempted to sell her in an online auction, has refuted suggestions that his client acted as an "accomplice."

Ayling says she was attacked in Milan in July while attending a photo shoot. She said she was drugged, placed in a bag, and transported to a cabin in a remote town close to the Italian Alps.

But reports have emerged that Ayling went shopping with her suspected kidnapper, raising questions about whether she was held against her will.

Francesco Pesce, who is representing the 20-year-old mother of one, says Ayling went along with her captor's wishes to "avoid conflict."

Pesce said Ayling was "following blindly" after being warned by her captor that she was being watched by members of a criminal gang, and that she would be killed if she attempted to escape.

A post shared by Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Read More