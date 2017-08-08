(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to officially recognize his wife Brigitte as First Lady of France appears to have been abandoned, amid growing opposition to the idea.

The Élysée Palace refused to comment on the decision to backtrack, but told CNN affiliate BFM TV that a "transparency charter" clarifying Brigitte Macron's position would be released in the coming days.

The move coincided with spreading support for a petition against according her an official title, status and budget, which has been signed by more than 280,000 people

In a series of tweets , government spokesman Christophe Castaner defended Brigitte Macron's position, but said no changes would be made to it.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron arrive at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg during the G20 summit.

"Brigitte Macron plays a role and has responsibilities. We are looking to be transparent and to outline the means she has at her disposal," Castaner posted.