Denver (CNN) Tens of millions of fans follow almost every public detail of Taylor Swift's life. But only 32 of them might get to see the pop star's highly publicized trial.

Swift is in Denver this week for a civil case involving former disc jockey David Mueller, who Swift accused of "reaching under her dress and grabbing her bottom" while posing for a 2013 photo. But Mueller has denied the accusations and sued the multimillionaire singer for the loss of his job.

For those wanting to watch the courtroom drama unfold live, here's what you need to know:

-- 32 seats will be designated for members of the public in the courtroom at the Alford A. Arraj federal courthouse

-- Another 75 members of the public can watch a closed-circuit TV feed of the proceedings from an overflow part of the courthouse.

