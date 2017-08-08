Denver (CNN) Tens of millions of fans follow almost every public detail of Taylor Swift's life. But only 32 of them might get to see the pop star's highly publicized trial .

For those wanting to watch the courtroom drama unfold live, here's what you need to know:

-- Another 75 members of the public can watch a closed-circuit TV feed of the proceedings from an overflow part of the courthouse.

-- Those wanting to watch must get a pass to secure a seat in the courtroom or in the public overflow area. Separate passes for courtroom and overflow area will be issued for both the morning and afternoon sessions of each trial day.

-- Members of the public can line up for passes at the courthouse each day. Passes for both the morning and afternoon court sessions will be distributed at about 7 a.m. Those who get a pass for the afternoon session can return to the pass line starting at 11:30 a.m. on that particular day.

-- Jury selection is expected to end by noon on Tuesday. After that, courtroom seating will open to the public.

-- Pass holders will be forbidden to bring any kind of electronic device into the courtroom or the overflow area. That means no cell phones, no laptops and no tablets. Cell phones can be checked and left at the courthouse entrance.

-- No signs or banners will be allowed in the courthouse.

-- Any violation of these rules, or violations or the judge's orders, will be grounds for removal and/or contempt of court.