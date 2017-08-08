Sinead O'Connor posts tearful video about being mentally ill

Story highlights O'Connor posted the video on her Facebook page

A status update on Tuesday says the singer is safe

(CNN) A tearful, profanity-laced video of Sinead O'Connor discussing her mental illness has fans worried about the singer.

O'Connor posted the video on her Facebook page on August 3, but it started to get more attention in the last few days after fans started sharing it. It has racked up nearly 900,000 views and more than 5,800 shares on Facebook as of Tuesday morning.

In it, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer is seen crying in a motel room and lamenting that her family has abandoned her in the wake of mental health issues.

"People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth," O'Connor said. "You've got to take care of us. We're not like everybody."

Using the hashtag #OneOfMillions, the 50-year-old performer said it was her hope "that this video is somehow helpful."

