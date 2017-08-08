Breaking News

Rihanna's Instagram photos catches Chris Brown's attention and her fans are not pleased

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:12 PM ET, Tue August 8, 2017

Friends since 2005, Chris Brown and Rihanna went public with their romantic relationship in 2008. The couple went their separate ways after Brown pleaded guilty in June 2009 to assaulting the Barbadian singer on the eve of the 51st Grammy Awards. They then reconciled for a bit, only to break up again. Here&#39;s a look back at their rocky relationship:
In August 2007, Brown and Rihanna joined Timbaland, center, and Robin Thicke onstage during MTV&#39;s &quot;Total Request Live&quot; in New York
The couple spent time together on the beach in Barbados in August 2008.
Rihanna and Brown danced together at a club in Paris in December 2008.
In December 2008, Brown and Rihanna performed onstage during Z100&#39;s Jingle Ball in New York.
Brown stood beside his lawyer, Mark Geragos, at court in Los Angeles in March 2009. Brown was charged with assaulting Rihanna on February 8. &quot;I&#39;m in shock, because, first of all, that&#39;s not who I am as a person, and that&#39;s not who I promise I want to be,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/Music/08/31/chris.brown.interview/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brown told Larry King in August 2009.&lt;/a&gt;
Months after the incident, Rihanna left a preliminary hearing at court in Los Angeles in June 2009. &quot;We just fell really fast, and the more in love we became, the more dangerous we became for each other -- equally as dangerous -- because it was a bit of an obsession,&quot; Rihanna said during a &lt;a href=&quot;http://abcnews.go.com/2020/video?id=9020947&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2009 interview with Diane Sawyer&lt;/a&gt;.
In June 2010, Brown performed a tribute to Michael Jackson during the BET Awards in Los Angeles. After Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna, a restraining order mandated that the pair cut off communication and remain a certain distance apart.
Rihanna performs onstage during the 2011 Grammy Awards. In February, Schnegg &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/SHOWBIZ/celebrity.news.gossip/02/22/chris.brown.hearing/index.html&quot;&gt;lifted the &quot;stay away&quot; order&lt;/a&gt; imposed on Brown.
Brown with a cake at a party in New York honoring the March 2011 release of his &quot;F.A.M.E.&quot; album.
The &quot;Birthday Cake&quot; singer opened up to Oprah about the night that changed everything between her and Brown during an &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/08/17/rihanna-on-chris-brown-i-lost-my-best-friend/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;August 2012 interview&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;I lost my best friend,&quot; she said. &quot;Everything I knew switched -- switched in a night -- and I couldn&#39;t control that, so I had to deal with that, and that&#39;s not easy for me to understand.&quot;
In 2012, the pair shocked onlookers when they cozied up to one another at a Lakers game on Christmas.
Rihanna opened up to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/30/showbiz/music/rihanna-chris-brown-rolling-stone/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;Rolling Stone about her repaired relationship&lt;/a&gt; with Brown in the magazine&#39;s February 1, 2013 issue, and by February 6, the pair were seen cruising in Brown&#39;s car.
And by the Grammy Awards two weeks later, the pair were seen cuddling in the audience.
The rumors about the pair&#39;s romantic status heated up around Rihanna&#39;s 25th birthday in late February 2013 when the two were seen vacationing together.
Although Rihanna was infamous for &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/11/30/rihanna-posts-cuddly-pic-with-chris-brown/&quot;&gt;sharing cozy photos&lt;/a&gt; of herself with Brown on Instagram, he clarified in early May 2013 that they weren&#39;t a couple. &quot;[A]t the end of the day, shawty doing her own thang, she on the road. It&#39;s always gonna be love. I&#39;m a grown man, just gotta fast forward,&quot; he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/414993/chris-brown-confirms-rihanna-split-i-can-t-focus-on-wife-ing-someone-that-young&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told an Australian radio station&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;I&#39;m always gonna love that person. I can&#39;t be focused on wife-ing someone that young. I need to be the best Chris Brown I can be.&quot;
Story highlights

  • Brown reacted to Rihanna's latest Instagram photos with an emoji
  • Her Instagram fans came to her defense with some choice words for her ex

(CNN)It's hard not to notice Rihanna's latest Instagram pics.

Chris Brown certainly did.
Rihanna posted photos of herself on Monday wearing a revealing costume for the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados, and her famous ex reacted with the emoji of a pair of eyes looking left in the comments section of one of her photos.
    The "Work" singer is seen sporting colorful feathers, blue hair and a jewel encrusted two piece. Brown's response did not go over well with some fans.

    the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    The pair is forever connected in controversy after Brown assault then-girlfriend Rihanna on the night of the Grammys in 2009.
    Brown pleaded guilty to the assault and in 2016 talked about the aftermath which he said took him "from being on top of the world, No. 1 songs, being kind of like America's sweetheart to being Public Enemy No. 1."
    And while the pair tried to make it work after the infamous incident, they ultimately called it quits years ago.

    crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    Rihanna's Instagram fans had some choice words for Brown after he posted his emoji comment. Some took their commentary and memes to Twitter.
    "Chris Brown needs to leave Rihanna alone FOREVER," one person tweeted.
    So far no response yet from Rihanna. She and Brown collaborated on two songs together in 2012, "Nobody's Business" and "Birthday Cake (Remix)" and ended their romantic relationship in 2013.