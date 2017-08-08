Story highlights Brown reacted to Rihanna's latest Instagram photos with an emoji

Her Instagram fans came to her defense with some choice words for her ex

(CNN) It's hard not to notice Rihanna's latest Instagram pics.

Chris Brown certainly did.

Rihanna posted photos of herself on Monday wearing a revealing costume for the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados, and her famous ex reacted with the emoji of a pair of eyes looking left in the comments section of one of her photos.

The "Work" singer is seen sporting colorful feathers, blue hair and a jewel encrusted two piece. Brown's response did not go over well with some fans.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The pair is forever connected in controversy after Brown assault then-girlfriend Rihanna on the night of the Grammys in 2009.