Story highlights Fox had a conversation with the show's executive producers about staging a reboot for the animated series

The news comes at a time when reboots and revivals continue to be attractive pursuits for networks

(CNN) The TV reboot train keeps chugging ahead.

This time, it's Fox that's exploring the possibility of bringing back one of its classic animated shows -- "King of the Hill."

Fox Television Group chairman Dana Walden told a group of reporters on Tuesday that the company has had a conversation with executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about staging a possible return for the comedy.

"We had a very preliminary conversation," she said. "Given what's going on in the country, I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But, again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it."

The meeting, Walden said, took place more than two months ago and was simply "exploratory."

