(CNN)The TV reboot train keeps chugging ahead.
This time, it's Fox that's exploring the possibility of bringing back one of its classic animated shows -- "King of the Hill."
Fox Television Group chairman Dana Walden told a group of reporters on Tuesday that the company has had a conversation with executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about staging a possible return for the comedy.
"We had a very preliminary conversation," she said. "Given what's going on in the country, I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But, again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it."
The meeting, Walden said, took place more than two months ago and was simply "exploratory."
"They were both excited about it, but they're working on a lot of different things individually, so it's about finding the time," she said.
"King of the Hill" ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009.
It centered on the day-to-day lives of a middle-class family in Texas.
Judge voiced main character Hank Hill. Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon and the late Brittany Murphy were also part of the voice cast.
The news comes at a time when reboots and revivals continue to be attractive pursuits for networks, despite mixed results from those that have already come to fruition.
Despite tepid response, Fox has ordered a second season of "The X-Files," set for premiere in midseason. They also did single seasons of a new iteration of "Prison Break" and a Kiefer Sutherland-less "24," both of which garnered lukewarm audience response and ratings.
NBC will premiere the "Will & Grace" return this fall and recently ordered a second season.
ABC is prepping a "Roseanne" return.
Netflix, too, has gone all-in on reboots and revivals, with "Fuller House," "Gilmore Girls," "Arrested Development" and a TV continuation of "Wet Hot American Summer."