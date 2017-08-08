Breaking News

Fox in 'preliminary' talks for 'King of the Hill' return

August 8, 2017

(CNN)The TV reboot train keeps chugging ahead.

This time, it's Fox that's exploring the possibility of bringing back one of its classic animated shows -- "King of the Hill."
Fox Television Group chairman Dana Walden told a group of reporters on Tuesday that the company has had a conversation with executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about staging a possible return for the comedy.
    "We had a very preliminary conversation," she said. "Given what's going on in the country, I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But, again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it."
    The meeting, Walden said, took place more than two months ago and was simply "exploratory."
    "They were both excited about it, but they're working on a lot of different things individually, so it's about finding the time," she said.
    "King of the Hill" ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009.
    It centered on the day-to-day lives of a middle-class family in Texas.
    Judge voiced main character Hank Hill. Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon and the late Brittany Murphy were also part of the voice cast.
    The news comes at a time when reboots and revivals continue to be attractive pursuits for networks, despite mixed results from those that have already come to fruition.
    Despite tepid response, Fox has ordered a second season of "The X-Files," set for premiere in midseason. They also did single seasons of a new iteration of "Prison Break" and a Kiefer Sutherland-less "24," both of which garnered lukewarm audience response and ratings.
    NBC will premiere the "Will & Grace" return this fall and recently ordered a second season.
    ABC is prepping a "Roseanne" return.
    Netflix, too, has gone all-in on reboots and revivals, with "Fuller House," "Gilmore Girls," "Arrested Development" and a TV continuation of "Wet Hot American Summer."