Powerful earthquake kills at least 9 in China

Story highlights Chinese state media reports 164 injured

Another quake in far western China hits Wednesday morning

(CNN) At least nine people were killed and 164 more injured late Tuesday when a powerful earthquake struck a popular tourist area of Jiuzhaigou County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to state-owned media outlet Xinhua.

At least five of the people who died were tourists, Xinhua reported, citing the information office of the provincial government.

Rescuers are working to clear the rubble, and there are people buried beneath the debris, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

While the US Geological Survey reported a magnitude-6.5 quake 35 kilometers (22 miles) west-southwest of Yongle, Xinhua reported it was 7.0-magnitude, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Residents in Chengdu, the provincial capital -- 300 kilometers (186 miles) away from the epicenter -- told Xinhua they felt the quake.

