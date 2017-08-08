Powerful earthquake kills at least 4 in China

Story highlights China Earthquake Administration launches its highest-level emergency response

Residents in Chengdu, 186 miles from the epicenter, tell Xinhua they felt quake

(CNN) At least four people were killed and 30 more injured late Tuesday when a powerful earthquake struck a popular tourist area of Jiuzhaigou County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to state-owned media outlet Xinhua.

Rescuers are working to clear the rubble, and there are people buried beneath the debris, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

While the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.5-magnitude quake 35 kilometers (22 miles) west-southwest of Yongle, Xinhua reported it was 7.0-magnitude, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Residents in Chengdu, the provincial capital -- 300 kilometers (186 miles) away from the epicenter -- told Xinhua they felt the quake.

The China Earthquake Administration has launched a Level I emergency response, the highest of its four levels, Xinhua reported.

