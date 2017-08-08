The best subcontinental cricketers of all time

(CNN) What if the area known as the Indian subcontinent -- encompassing the Test cricketing nations of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- could join hands to put together one cricket team? What if these sworn enemies on the pitch were to unite under one cricketing banner?

Imagine the raw skill of Pakistan's pace bowlers coupled with the beguiling drift and turn of Bangladesh's spinners?

Imagine India's wristy, skilful batsmen paired with the island flair of Sri Lanka's happy hitters?

Together, these four nations have won four out of eleven one-day international World Cups; three out of eight ICC Champions Trophies; three out of six World T20 Championships.

What if they could combine their strengths? Who would make the cut?

Read More