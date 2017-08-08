Australians to get vote on legalizing same-sex marriage, PM says

Story highlights NEW: A plebiscite on same-sex marriage has failed to get funding in Parliament

A plebiscite on same-sex marriage has failed to get funding in Parliament Prime Minister Turnbull said a postal vote would be held if a plebiscite didn't pass

(CNN) Australia could legalize same-sex marriage by as early as the end of this year, after the government announced an attempt to hold a national vote on the issue.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters on Tuesday he would "give all Australians a say" on whether same-sex marriage should be legal.

"I'll be voting yes, as will (my wife), I'm very open about that but the Australian people are never wrong when they vote, whether it's for governments or on matters like this, their vote will be respected," Turnbull said.

The governing Liberal National coalition failed Wednesday morning to pass legislation to hold a compulsory national vote, or plebsicite, on same-sex marriage. It had already attempted once in October 2016

Turnbull said Tuesday if Parliament rejected the plebiscite a voluntary national postal vote would be held instead without parliamentary approval.