Australians to get vote on legalizing same-sex marriage, PM says

(CNN) Australia could legalize same-sex marriage by as early as the end of this year, after the government announced an attempt to hold a national vote on the issue.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters on Tuesday he would "give all Australians a say" on whether same-sex marriage should be legal.

"I'll be voting yes, as will (my wife), I'm very open about that but the Australian people are never wrong when they vote, whether it's for governments or on matters like this, their vote will be respected," Turnbull said.

The governing Liberal National coalition already attempted once in October 2016 to pass the legislation to authorize funding for a compulsory national vote, or plebiscite, but it was narrowly rejected.

Turnbull said the legislation would be reintroduced again this week, and if rejected a voluntary national postal vote would be held instead without parliamentary approval.