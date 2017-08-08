Story highlights Police in Australia, the Middle East and Europe cooperate on major syndicate bust

Two tons of drugs, mostly MDMA, were confiscated

(CNN) Police in Australia say they have "destroyed" two international crime syndicates and seized more than two tons of narcotics "destined for Australian streets."

Working with their counterparts in Dubai and the Netherlands, Australian Federal Police (AFP) said they had smashed the drug ring with simultaneous arrests early Tuesday morning in Sydney and Dubai.

Ten suspects were taken into custody in Sydney, while police in the United Arab Emirates arrested five Australians, including two living in the city, the statement from the AFP said. Police in the Netherlands arrested two other people.

"A total of 1.8 tonnes (1.98 tons) of MDMA, 136 kilograms (300 lbs) of cocaine and 15 kilograms (33 lbs) of crystal methamphetamine was seized by authorities in the Netherlands before it could reach Australia," the statement said.

The potential street value of the drugs, should they have made it to Australia, was up to 810 million Australian dollars (around $650 million).

