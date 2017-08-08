(CNN) Paleontology may be considered a science, but there's an art to it nonetheless.

With fossils raising countless unanswered questions -- from dinosaurs' temperaments to the texture of their skin -- attempts to envisage prehistory have always involved elements of guesswork. And for almost 200 years, paleoart has been filling the gaps in our knowledge.

By piecing together available science and their own creativity, paleoartists have enraptured generations of dinosaur lovers. But their artwork also offers insight into the science and art of their day, according to a new book on the subject.

A collaboration between writer Zoë Lescaze (who previously worked as an archaeological illustrator) and painter Walton Ford, the book charts how portrayals of dinosaurs have evolved since the birth of paleoart in the 1830s.

