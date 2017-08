(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Trump issued an extraordinary threat to North Korea , saying the country "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." His comments came as US intelligence analysts have assessed that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, according to multiple sources familiar with the analysis of North Korea's missile and nuclear program. Follow live updates here.

-- President Trump's retweet of a Fox News story that appeared to reveal classified information is raising some eyebrows.

-- A not-yet-released federal report on climate change finds that humans are already witnessing the effects of a warming globe -- and the report's authors are fearing that the White House will intervene before it's published

-- "Rhinestone Cowboy" Glen Campbell, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and TV for decades, died at 81.