(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump issued an extraordinary threat to North Korea, saying the country "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." His comments came as US intelligence analysts have assessed that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, according to multiple sources familiar with the analysis of North Korea's missile and nuclear program. Follow live updates here.
-- President Trump's retweet of a Fox News story that appeared to reveal classified information is raising some eyebrows.
-- A not-yet-released federal report on climate change finds that humans are already witnessing the effects of a warming globe -- and the report's authors are fearing that the White House will intervene before it's published.
-- "Rhinestone Cowboy" Glen Campbell, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and TV for decades, died at 81.
-- An Iranian drone came within 100 feet of a US jet, forcing it to take evasive action.
-- Google fired the engineer who wrote a 3,300 word anti-diversity memo.
-- Taylor Swift's attorney said a radio host groped her and then sued her for cash and fame, in opening statements of their civil trial.
-- GOP senators are feeling their failure to repeal Obamacare -- in their wallets. At least $2 million in promised contributions failed to materialize as donors expressed their frustrations.
-- If you've ever dreamed of eating Cheetos for breakfast, lunch and dinner, there's a pop-up restaurant opening in New York for you.