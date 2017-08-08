Breaking News

UN: Venezuelan protesters endure excessive force, other rights violations

By Jason Hanna and Sarah Faidell, CNN

Updated 11:17 AM ET, Tue August 8, 2017

A costumed demonstrator in Caracas, Venezuela, protests the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday, August 6. Unrest continued to sweep through the country after a new legislative assembly was inaugurated following a controversial election on July 30. The new assembly has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution at Maduro's behest. Opposition supporters, who see the vote as a power grab and an erosion of democracy, boycotted and staged demonstrations against the vote.
Soldiers stop a vehicle and detain its passengers on the Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela, on August 6. According to authorities, two people were killed when an anti-government paramilitary attack was quelled at the base.
Anti-government activists stand near a flaming barricade in Valencia on August 6.
A man is arrested in Valencia during clashes between anti-government activists and the National Guard on August 6.
Members of the Venezuelan armed forces fly over Valencia in a helicopter while citizens demonstrate in support of a group that staged a paramilitary uprising at the Paramacay military base on August 6.
Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz, third from left, is surrounded by employees of the General Prosecutor's office as she is barred by security forces from entering her office in Caracas on Saturday, August 5.
Diosdado Cabello, a member of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, holds an image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as delegates gather for a group photo following their swearing-in ceremony on Friday, August 4.
Opposition activists protest against the newly inaugurated National Constituent Assembly on August 4.
A woman in Caracas attends a vigil Monday, July 31, for anti-government activists who have died in the country's recent unrest. More than 120 people have been killed in Venezuela since early April, according to the attorney general's office.
Opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens addresses a rally in Caracas on July 31. Two other leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, were rounded up from their homes, according to their families.
Maduro celebrates the results of a national vote on Sunday, July 30. His opponents boycotted the election and demonstrated against it for weeks, saying he orchestrated it to get around the existing National Assembly, which the opposition has controlled since 2015. Maduro has argued that the Constituent Assembly will help bring peace to a polarized country, with all branches of the government falling under the political movement founded by his late mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chavez.
Members of Venezuela's national police are caught in an explosion as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas on July 30. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country, which is also in the midst of an economic crisis.
A wounded anti-government demonstrator is helped by medics during clashes with police in Caracas on July 30.
A demonstrator shouts slogans through a traffic cone during an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 30.
A protester wounded by a pellet gun receives attention July 30 during a demonstration against the vote for a Constituent Assembly.
A member of the National Guard fires at protesters during clashes in Caracas on Friday, July 28.
A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simon Bolivar is silhouetted against a national flag in Caracas on Monday, July 24.
Venezuelan police Officer Oscar Perez joins in an anti-government protest in Caracas on Thursday, July 13. Perez allegedly piloted a stolen police helicopter used to attack the Venezuelan Supreme Court with grenades on June 27.
Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on Tuesday, June 27.
A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him.
Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12.
Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on Wednesday, May 10.
Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver.
A demonstrator catches fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended for burns to his body.
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
Story highlights

  • UN: 'Highest levels of government' responsible for human rights violations
  • Regime-backed Constituent Assembly, opposition-led National Assembly to meet separately

(CNN)Venezuelan security forces have used excessive force and arbitrarily detained thousands of people over months of sometimes deadly anti-regime protests, the UN's human rights office said Tuesday, citing interviews with demonstrators and witnesses.

"Witness accounts suggest that security forces ... have systematically used disproportionate force to instill fear, crush dissent and to prevent demonstrators from assembling, rallying and reaching public institutions to present petitions," the UN office said.
More than 120 people have died in protest-linked incidents since spring as critics accused leftist President Nicolas Maduro of illegitimately consolidating power, including stacking the Supreme Court with loyalists and holding an election for a new legislative assembly packed virtually with only his backers.
    Violence in Venezuela after attempted attack on military base
    "The responsibility for the human rights violations we are recording lies at the highest levels of government," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said.
    Among the team's findings:
    -- Security forces allegedly are responsible at least 46 deaths. Other, pro-government armed groups are accused of being responsible for 27 deaths. The UN report said it does not have details for all the deaths.
    -- Some demonstrators have attacked security officers; eight officers have been killed during the demonstrations.
    -- Pro-government armed groups "routinely break into protests on motorcycles, wielding firearms and harassing or in some cases shooting at people."
    -- Security forces fired tear gas and buckshot and anti-regime demonstrators without warning. Several interviewees "said tear gas canisters were used at short range, and marbles, buckshot and nuts and bolts were used as ammunition."
    5 reasons why we should care about the crisis in Venezuela
    -- More than 5,000 people have been arbitrarily detained, and more than 1,000 reportedly still are in detention.
    -- In several cases, "there were credible reports of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment by security forces of such detainees, amounting in several cases to torture" -- including electric shocks, beatings and threats of killings.
    Venezuela's ministry of communication didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment about the UN report. Government officials have said anti-regime protesters were responsible for criminal violence fomented by opposition leaders.
    The UN office said it interviewed 135 people -- including victims, their families and witnesses -- remotely from June 6 to July 31. Venezuelan authorities did not respond to the team's request for access, the office said.
    "I call on all parties to work to towards a solution to the rapidly worsening tensions in the country, to renounce the use of violence and to take steps towards meaningful political dialogue," Zeid said.

    Constituent Assembly

    The UN report comes days after a controversial new legislature, the Constituent Assembly, took power.
    The new assembly was created in a July 30 national vote orchestrated by Maduro and boycotted by the opposition.
    Filled with Maduro supporters, it is expected to eventually take the place of the opposition-led National Assembly in a move that critics fear will erode democracy, and is expected to rewrite the Constitution at Maduro's behest.
    Constituent Assembly leader Delcy Rodriguez said a "truth, justice and peace commission" will investigate the violence in the country in the past few months, and warned as that "justice will come" to some members of the opposition.
    New Venezuelan assembly ousts attorney general Ortega
    On Saturday, the Constituent Assembly unanimously fired Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz, a Maduro critic. The Supreme Court said she would be investigated for what it called serious violations and offenses.
    Ortega has called the Constituent Assembly's election illegal, and said she would continue to be attorney general.
    Both the Constituent Assembly and the National Assembly planned to meet Tuesday in separate chambers of the legislative palace in the capital, Caracas. That raises prospects that two camps may claim to be the country's legitimate government.
    Meanwhile, Venezuelan authorities say a manhunt is underway after an anti-government paramilitary attack at a military barracks in the northwestern city of Valencia early Sunday.
    Twenty people attacked the barracks; two were shot dead, one was injured and is recovering in a hospital and seven people were arrested, according to Minister of Communication Ernesto Villegas.
    Ten others fled when the gunfight began, and are being hunted down.

    Latin American foreign ministers meet

    Most countries around the world have called the July 30 vote fraudulent and say the new assembly is a sign of a dictatorship.
    The United States and other nations slapped sanctions on Maduro and other government officials after the vote.
    On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of 10 Latin American nations and Canada were scheduled to meet in Lima, Peru, to discuss the situation.

    Months of strife

    The Constituent Assembly's election follows months of sometimes deadly anti-regime protests and an economic crisis that led many to leave the country in search of easier access to food and medicine.
    Maduro's opponents attempted to hold a referendum vote to remove him from office after they won a National Assembly majority in 2015, but the Supreme Court blocked all attempts to remove him.
    The Supreme Court in late March attempted to dissolve the National Assembly, leading to the latest wave of unrest.

    CNN's Flora Charner, Khushbu Shah, Marilia Brocchetto and Joe Sterling, and CNNMoney's Patrick Gillespie contributed to this report.