'D' Day for South Africa's president

Story highlights No confidence vote comes amid multiple corruption allegations

If ballot goes against Zuma, he will have to resign

Cape Town, South Africa (CNN) South African President Jacob Zuma faces a parliamentary vote of no-confidence Tuesday in a secret ballot that will test the loyalty of members of his party, the African National Congress (ANC).

Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete decided to make the vote private after an opposition party took the case to the Constitutional Court to enable more ANC members of parliament to break party ranks.

As head of the party that led South Africa out of apartheid, Zuma won the presidential election in 2009 and 2014, but has faced a number of no confidence votes in the past and has been dogged by criminal investigations and corruption allegations.

More than 50 of the ANC's 249 MPs would need to vote against the president in order for the no-confidence motion to pass. The vote will be preceded by a parliamentary debate.

According to the South African constitution, if he loses, President Zuma and his entire cabinet would have to step down and the speaker of Parliament would take up the presidency for 30 days.