Man loses two homes in one year to wildfires 900 miles apart

(CNN) Hundreds of people lose homes each year to wildfires, but one Canadian man lost two in one year to wildfires that burned almost 900 miles from each other.

This July, disaster struck the Schurman family again when a wildfire engulfed a rental property, a log cabin in Hanceville, British Columbia.

"The thought of having two homes gone in a little over a year, both to wildfires, is really mind-boggling," Schurman told CNN on Monday.

All that remains of his log cabin is the skeleton of the house's chimney -- like the other home.

