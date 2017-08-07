Ohio inmate still on the loose after he overpowered deputy

Story highlights A $2,000 reward has been posted for info leading to arrest

Suspect was indicted on six counts, including first-degree rape

(CNN) Law enforcement officers in Ohio and nearby states remained on the alert for an "armed and dangerous" suspected rapist who escaped from a van last week after he overpowered a deputy and swiped his gun.

Branden Powell, 32, of Antwerp, Ohio, broke free during a prison transport Friday from a hospital back to the jail in northwestern Ohio.

"If you see him, please call 911 and report his location," Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said in a Facebook post that included the suspect's picture and a description of his clothes and size. "Do not approach this subject. He is considered dangerous."

Powell was indicted last month on allegations of first-degree rape, attempted rape and four sexual battery charges, according to an arrest warrant. He was arrested and booked last month.

Powell cut his throat with a razor and had to be taken to Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo and admitted for treatment, the sheriff said.

