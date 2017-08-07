Yes, there really is a world championship for Microsoft Office

Story highlights John Dumoulin is the first American to win the Excel trophy

Competitors have less than an hour to show their skills in Word, Excel or PowerPoint

(CNN) Most of us are never going to make it to the Olympics. But for fast typers who know how to work a spreadsheet, there's a whole other kind of world championship up for grabs.

For 16 years, tech-savvy teens have convened at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, an annual cutthroat competition that gathers the best and brightest Microsoft Office whiz kids from around the globe.

At this year's competition, the first-place trophy in Microsoft Excel went to an American for the first time: John Dumoulin, a 17-year-old rising senior from Woodbridge, Virginia.

Dumoulin was among 150 participants from 49 countries who descended on Anaheim, California, last week for the final round. They beat out more than 560,000 candidates from 122 countries who had entered the competition.

"I wasn't initially totally expecting to win, just because I know the competition is pretty fierce," he told CNN. "It's the best in the world from every country."

