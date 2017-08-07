Parents of 8-year-old who hanged himself file lawsuit against Cincinnati schools

Story highlights An 8-year-old Cincinnati boy hanged himself in January, family attorney says

The school released surveillance video in May, which shows the alleged bullying

(CNN) The parents of Gabriel Taye, the 8-year-old boy who hanged himself with a necktie in his Cincinnati home in January, have filed a lawsuit against the Cincinnati Public School district.

The civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit alleges the school did not properly respond to Gabriel being bullied at school and did not inform his parents of a bullying incident in the bathroom of his school that occurred two days prior to his death.

Security footage shows Gabriel falling unconscious at school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide, an attorney for his family said.

Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement Monday that they were aware of the lawsuit, but would offer no further comments regarding the matter.

"Our hearts are broken by the loss of this child, and our thoughts are with his parents and extended family. He was an outstanding young man, and this is a great loss for his family and our school community," the school district said.

Read More