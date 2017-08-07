Manhunt launched after officer killed in Missouri

Story highlights Initial traffic stop was for a suspected vehicle registration violation, police say

Police are searching for Ian McCarthy, 39, who has been named a suspect

(CNN) A manhunt is under way for a man accused of killing a small-town Missouri police officer during a routine traffic stop, police say.

Gary Michael, 37, who had been with the Clinton, Missouri, Police Department for less than a year, pulled over a vehicle for a suspected registration violation Sunday night, according to Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As Michael exited his vehicle in downtown Clinton, the alleged shooter also got out of his car and fired once at the officer before fleeing the scene and crashing his vehicle into an embankment about four blocks away, Lowe said.

Michael returned fire, but it's not clear if he hit the suspect, who fled on foot after the crash, the sergeant said. Michael was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Ian McCarthy is a suspect in the fatal shooting of police officer Gary Michael.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police set up several checkpoints around the city, local media reported.

