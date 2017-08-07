Story highlights Gatlin won 100m gold at IAAF World Championships

American beat Usain Bolt on Jamaican's farewell

World champion twice banned for doping

(CNN) American sprinter Justin Gatlin has accused the media of sensationalizing his rivalry with eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

The 35-year-old secured a surprise victory in the men's 100m final at IAAF World Championships on Saturday, beating crowd favorite Bolt on his final individual race before retirement.

Gatlin, who has twice been banned for doping offenses, was booed every time he was introduced to the crowd at the London Stadium before the 100m heats, semifinals and final. Spectators again jeered once it was clear that the 2004 Olympic champion had won gold and ruined Bolt's farewell.

The crowd's dissatisfaction was less audible when Gatlin stepped on top of the podium to collect his medal, but some fans did make their displeasure known.

Gatlin is the sport's most controversial drugs cheat. He was banned for two years in 2001 when he was still at college. He served 12 months of his sentence for taking a banned amphetamine after successfully arguing he had taken the drug as medication for attention deficit disorder.

JUST WATCHED World stars bid farewell to Usain Bolt Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH World stars bid farewell to Usain Bolt 02:33

Read More