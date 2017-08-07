Story highlights Communications director has been a difficult job to fill in the Trump White House

Some possible candidates are Stephen Miller, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sebastian Gorka

Anthony Scaramucci lasted 10 days in the role

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN) There's no shortage of senior advisers in President Donald Trump's White House, yet one office remains vacant: communications director.

The last man to hold the job, Anthony Scaramucci, was unceremoniously dumped after 10 days. Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly determined his expletive-laced rant about senior colleagues couldn't stand.

Before that, the position was filled by Sean Spicer, who was briefing the media daily as press secretary at the same time. Mike Dubke endured a largely anonymous three months in the role at the beginning of the administration.

Usually, the White House communications director is responsible for shaping the administration's message and developing a strategy for selling programs and decisions to the American public. Others on the team, including the press secretary, are responsible for executing those plans.

Now the strategy post is empty, though Trump has no shortage of allies delivering his message. And the President himself -- who has long determined that he's his own best spokesman -- has never been muted in proclaiming his successes.

Read More