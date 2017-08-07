At 200-day mark, Trump nominations still lag

Story highlights The Senate confirmed dozens of nominees last week, roughly doubling Trump's total

Washington (CNN) On President Donald Trump's 200th day in office, he still lags far behind his predecessors in staffing up his administration, both in terms of nominations and confirming those positions.

Any new administration has to fill roughly 4,000 positions across the government, more than 1,200 of which require Senate confirmation. While no administration can accomplish that task in 200 days, the nonprofit good-government group Partnership for Public Service recommends having the most important 300-400 confirmed by August recess.

Trump hasn't come close.

The President got a big boost to his progress last week when the Senate confirmed en masse more than five dozen outstanding nominees -- roughly doubling the number of nominees Trump has had confirmed.

But he still remains far behind.

