States taking more of a lead on immigration, citing federal inaction

The legislation that was enacted ran the gamut of topics and ideologies

Washington (CNN) States are passing substantially more immigration-related bills and resolutions than last year, according to a new report, which state lawmakers say is a sign of how the lack of federal immigration reform is forcing states to act.

States passed 90% more legislation related to immigration in the first half of 2017 than 2016, says the new report from the National Conference of State legislatures, a bipartisan national organization for state lawmakers.

Only three states did not enact some type of immigration-related legislation in the first half of this year, the group said: Alaska, Massachusetts and North Carolina. Overall, the remaining states passed 133 bills on the issue in the first half of 2017 compared to 70 in 2016. The number of related resolutions increased to 195 from 159 the year before.

Part of that, the authors of the report say, is a response to the overall increase of immigration as a talking point in national politics, in part due to President Donald Trump's campaign. But a lot of it is the continued inability of Congress to overhaul the nation's immigration system.

"Since we don't have and we haven't had an immigration policy that works -- we haven't reformed the policy at a federal level -- a lot of this falls back to the states," said Florida state Sen. Rene Garcia, a Republican who co-chairs the NCSL's task force on immigration. "And so states are having to take the lead on what we do or don't do."

