Sean Spicer takes himself out to the ball game

Story highlights Sean Spicer was spotted at Fenway Park before a Boston Red Sox game

Spicer resigned from his position as White House press secretary in July

(CNN) What's Sean Spicer been up to since he left his White House lectern? Enjoying the great American pastime, apparently.

Sporting a navy blue polo and a camera-ready smile, Sean Spicer posed for a photo with Boston Red Sox fans before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

My friends met (former) .@PressSec, Sean Spicer at the Red Sox game today. pic.twitter.com/oQxBRTUMJI — Kevin O'Keefe ⚾️🐘 (@imkevinokeefe) August 6, 2017

Kevin O'Keefe, who works for the Red Sox marketing department, was showing half a dozen friends around Fenway Park when they noticed a man who resembled the former press secretary a few seats away.

Other fans started shouting "Sean!" so they realized it was indeed Spicer in the flesh.

Spicer was up on the "Green Monster" -- the moniker given to the plastic-covered green wall in the ballpark's left field. O'Keefe said he took photos with a number of fans.