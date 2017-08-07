Hatch defends colorful comment with a lesson on Civil War jargon

Story highlights Hatch on failed Obamacare repeal: "As far as I'm concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that's the way it is"

As Hatch's comment began circulating on social media Monday, the Utah Republican shared a "valuable" lesson on Civil War jargon

Washington (CNN) It's a lesson for the social media history books.

Sen. Orrin Hatch offered a quick Civil War history lesson on Twitter Monday to provide context for a colorful comment the Utah Republican made about how members of his party "shot their wad" on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

In an interview with POLITICO , Hatch, who chairs the tax-writing Senate finance committee, expressed frustration over the limited time available for tax reform, saying his GOP colleagues needed to move on from health care.

"We're not going back to health care. We're in tax now. As far as I'm concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that's the way it is. I'm sick of it," Hatch said.

As Hatch's comment began circulating on social media Monday, the senator shared a "valuable" lesson on Civil War jargon.

