Clintons attend special screening of 'Wonder Woman'

(CNN) Hillary and Bill Clinton attended a special screening of "Wonder Woman" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema movie theater in Brooklyn over the weekend.

The theater tweeted a picture of the former first couple at the screening, writing, "Honored to have hosted @HillaryClinton & @billclinton last night for a special screening of WONDER WOMAN!"

Honored to have hosted @HillaryClinton & @billclinton last night for a special screening of WONDER WOMAN! pic.twitter.com/a3yUlLFvEH — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) August 6, 2017

They followed that up with another invitation: "Next time you're in town @BarackObama & @MichelleObama and want to catch a movie, hit us up!"

Read More