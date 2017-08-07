Story highlights Norris' endorsement comes just over a week before Alabama Republicans will vote in the special primary election

Rep. Mo Brooks and appointed Sen. Luther Strange are also seeking the Republican nomination for the seat

(CNN) Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has endorsed former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in next week's primary election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat.

"Judge Roy Moore is the real deal," Norris said in a statement announcing his support Monday. "He's tough, tested, and has a spine of steel."

Norris, an Air Force veteran and active Republican, added, "Alabama needs Judge Moore there doing what he's always done: fighting to protect our constitutional rights to life, religious liberty, and the freedom to protect ourselves and our families. And he will always put principle over politics."

Moore reciprocated the praise, stating that he was honored to have the support. "Chuck Norris is exactly the kind of guy you want on your side," Moore said in a news release announcing the endorsement.

Norris' endorsement comes just over a week before Alabama Republicans will select their nominee to run for the seat. The special election primary is August 15, but if no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote -- as GOP operatives say is likely -- then a runoff between the top two candidates will be held September 26, with the victor facing the Democratic nominee in the general election December 12.