Australian Navy locates missing US aircraft

Of the 26 personnel on board, 23 were rescued

(CNN) The Australian Navy has located a missing US military aircraft that crashed off Australia's east coast on Saturday, Defense Minister Marise Payne said in a statement Monday.

Three US Marines have been missing since what the Marine Corps calls a "mishap" with an MV-22 aircraft.

Twenty-three of the 26 personnel on board the aircraft were rescued, the Corps said.

US military aircraft and boats scoured ocean waters off Australia searching without success for the three missing Marines. A sea search off Australia's east coast for the missing was called off early Sunday, the military said.

Small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group conducted the search, the Marine Corps said.

