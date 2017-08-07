Will Trump's hardball tactics work on China and North Korea?

Story highlights Jennifer Lind: President Trump has expressed frustration China hasn't pressured North Korea to stop developing weapons

Jennifer Lind is associate professor of government at Dartmouth College. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) As North Korea develops an intercontinental nuclear capability, President Donald Trump has veered from forbearance to frustration regarding China's role. Earlier this summer Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping, "I appreciate the things that you have done" on North Korea; more recently, however, his tweets have been laced with irritation. "They do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," Trump declared. "We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

Beijing may have temporarily mollified the Trump administration, which was pleased by Chinese support for tighter UN sanctions against North Korea. But despite Washington's hopes, China won't solve the North Korea problem, regardless of how often the Trump administration insists that it can or must.

Jennifer Lind

To be sure, Beijing has leverage over Pyongyang; trade with China comprises 90% of North Korea's trade, including vital imports such as food and oil. Furthermore, North Korean businesses have set up joint ventures with Chinese firms, which allow Pyongyang access to the global economy. Beijing could crack down on these relationships.

While China has leverage, it won't use it to pressure North Korea. As I found in recent conversations with scholars and government officials in Beijing, the Chinese diagnose the problem and its solution very differently, and have very different interests at stake.

The Americans see North Korea as a dangerous rogue state that broke international law to acquire nuclear weapons. But China sees North Korea as motivated by insecurity. The Chinese say that because the United States and South Korea are so much more powerful, and because the United States goes around the world toppling governments, it's no wonder that Pyongyang wants nuclear weapons. In their view, North Korea is not the menacing rogue state; America is. "You need to understand," several people in Beijing told me, "the Americans are the source of their fear."

